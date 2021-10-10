The Vice President of the newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Aliyu Abubakar, says for the country to excel at international competitions, early preparation must become a habit.

Abubakar disclosed this during an interview monitored by our correspondent on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He decried the usual habit of adopting a “Fire brigade approach” whenever the country is about to participate in an international competition.

” The Commonwealth Games will be coming up in July next year,the earlier the better we start preparing to avoid that our traditional fire brigade approach.

“Whenever we go to a competition Ill prepared,when we come back we say we are going back to the drawing board. For how long we will keep going back to the drawing board, the drawing board is already full”. He said

Aliyu who is also an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), and the former Director of Sports, Nigeria Police Force, disclosed that as leader of the Police Team to the 2016 Olympics in Rio,Brazil and the 2018 World Cup in Russia,he understands the impact of good preparation on a team,and the country at large.

“We need to wake up,and not wait till when it’s time to go for a competition before we begin to assemble athletes from all corners of the country”. He added.

It should be noted that the sports minister, Sunday Dare, on Friday inaugurated the board of the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation, alongside Presidents and boards of 28 other Sports Federations and charged them to roll up their sleeves for the task of deepening development of sports in Nigeria.