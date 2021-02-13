First Runnerup of the Season 7.0 MTN Project Fame West Africa 2014, Ruky Olotu released a new single titled “Voodoo Love” on the Feb. 12, 2021.

The new single introduces listeners to a musical Neo-Afro, Pop Fusions, with a different flare reminiscent of Ruky’s Project Fame success was produced by FIBRE.

Voodoo Love has an Afro house spiritual sound, inspired by the true nature of an African heart in love. To this heart, Love is a celebration. Also it seeks to show Love as the epitome of our existence and knows true love to be magical and mystifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, project fame began her journey into the music industry and shortly afterwards, she formed an all-girl band that consisted of her Sister Ruona and cousin Rubunu, called “R-Cube ” in association with 960 Music Group.

In 2015 they released their debut song/ video titled “Show Dem”. They were opportune to perform at couple events like Industry Night alongside Cynthia Morgan, Phyno, Lil Kesh.

Also at Freedom Hall’s Women Arise Concert alongside Ruby Gyang, Esther and Oyinkan at Felaberation in 2016 and a few other appearances. Although come late 2016, the group R-cube decided to take a break apart to pursue individual goals.

Olotu released her debut EP titled “Brave Love,’ released in March 2018, the EP strived to introduce listeners to her version of musical Neo-Afro and Pop fusions. The album was produced by notable producers which include Baby Fresh, Shadybizniz, Solshine, Password and D’General.

Her new single “Voodoo Love” can be listened and downloaded by visiting all the favourite music streaming platforms.