The newly created Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), team are currently undergoing training to replace the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS). EJIKE EJIKE, in this report, writes on the activities and formation of the new team and the job ahead.

About 420 Police personnel drawn from 13 states are currently undergoing training at the Police Mobile training college at Ende Hills in Nasarawa State, including the new SWAT team recently constituted.

The Hon Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, visited the Police Mobile training college to observe, inspect and supervise the training of the Special Weapons and Tactical Team.

He encouraged the trainees to be professional in the discharge of their duties, since government is placing their welfare as top priority.

The minister said the training will better equip them with necessary skills in line with best global practices.

He further said that the respect of human rights and protection of lives and properties, are non-negotiable obligation on the part of the Police, particularly the new SWAT team.

While inspecting the trainees who are in the 3rd week of training, the Hon Minister assured them that government is sensitive to their plight and that of the victims of the SARS brutality, and has set up judicial panel of inquiry in all the states to investigate; and bring to book all erring officers and also compensate the victims.

Speaking also at the inspection of the officers on the training field, the President of Youth hub for Africa, Mr Rotimi Olawale said, he was impressed with the training modules and wished more women would be involved.

The training which lays emphasis on weapon handling and control, displayed skills of officers at “Bus assaults”, “Room entry” to the cheering audience.

While about 420 trainees are currently at Ende hills in Nasarawa, about 800 personnel are at Ila oregun, Osun State.

Explaining further, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, said the training will come in phases as the officers are expected to be trained in different aspects of public relations strategy.

Speaking on the selection process, Oluseyi said the selection is a gradual thing and not bound by time.

According to him, the officers will undergo different training activities and the best among them will be selected for the SWAT team.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu had dissolved all the formations of the SARS across the country, after the nationwide protest against SARS activities.

IGP Adamu, further stated that in the finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, the SARS across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed were dissolved.

The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, said all officers and men of the now defunct group are being redeployed with immediate effect.

According to him, “Following a review of the current developments, and in due cognizance of the wide and legitimately held concerns of well-meaning citizens on the existence and operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as a responsive and citizens-oriented Police Force, it is hereby directed as follows:

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police, otherwise known as SARS, is hereby dissolved across all Formations, the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they currently exist.

” All officers and men currently serving in the Unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

“New policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery, and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad shall be presented in due course.

“A Citizens and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum will be formed to regularly interface with the leadership of the police at all levels and advice on police activities.

“To deal with the reports of crimes committed against citizens, an investigation team will be constituted which will include civil society organisations for transparency, and culprits will be punished.”

Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, the IGP said a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.

In addition, the Force is constituting an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights bodies, to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations.

The measure, the IGP said, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers, whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.

SARS Operatives Bared From Joining SWAT

IGP Adamu also said that operatives of the now defunct SARS unit, won’t be allowed to join the newly created SWAT unit.

The IGP, in a memo circulated at the Force headquarters, noted that SARS former officers are barred from joining the newly-created SWAT unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

One of the criteria for the selection of SWAT officers stipulates that they must not have worked for SARS, and officers to be recruited must also have at least seven years policing service experience, and must pass physical fitness and be able to withstand training and operation.

They will also undergo medical and psychological fitness to certify them fit medically, emotionally, and psychologically.

Another criteria for selection is that prospective SWAT officers must not have pending disciplinary issues, or any serious previous record of professional misconduct touching on intemperate behaviour, incivility to members of the public, corrupt practices, and misuse of firearms.

For operational service, recruited officers must be between the ages of 25 and 40 years, and 35 and 45 years for command elements.

Eminent Persons Forum Urges Policemen To Return To Duty Post

The Eminent Persons Peace and Security Forum, has urged policemen to return to their duty post.

This is even as the Forum called for better welfare, training and financing of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the former Commissioner of Police, FCT, and the current chairman of the Forum, Barr Lawrence Alobi, said the protest has demoralised the personnel of the Force and there is the need to better equip and position them for the job ahead.

Also speaking at the function, the secretary of the forum, Amb Patrick Njoku said the Forum is “calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to do all in his power to update and upgrade the Nigeria Police Force by improving their manpower, financing, equipment, welfare and training capacity in accordance with international standards, and best practices.

“We equally advise the Inspector-General of Police, to continue with his confidence building programme of visiting police formations and to invest more time and resources in a well thought out comprehensive reform of capacity building and ethical values reorientation of the Nigerian Police.”

He further stated, “We decry the intrusion by armed civil anti-protest marauders who came to chase the youth protesters away from the streets, by unleashing unexpected mayhem on them and embarassing the police in the discharge of its function of maintenance of law and order.

“We unequivocally condemn the alleged killing of innocent unarmed Nigerian protesting citizens at Lekki in Lagos, more so, as they were said to be armed with the Nigerian national flag which they were said to be waving at their assailants while singing the national anthem at the time of the incident. Those who shot at our innocent country men and our national flag, and silenced our national anthem, should be made to face the law.

“It is most unfortunate that the foregoing confusion now attracted the participation of rather violent looters and vandals, who forcibly destroyed or made away with government properties in different states of the Federation, having over awed the Police, and leading to the loss of many Nigerian lives including those officers and men of the Nigerian Police.

“Emboldened by their success in the theft and vandalisation exercise, they then extended their action to private properties and business infrastructure thereby creating an unruly atmosphere, and even inter-ethnic disaffection in order to divert attention as to the intention and origin of the perpetrators.”

S/West Frontiers Appeal To Police To Resume Duty

Also, a group under the auspices of Southwest Development Frontiers (SDF), has appealed to police officers to resume their respective duties fully in the interest of national security, following the withdrawal of their services as a result of violent assault on them during the #EndSARS protests.

This is even as the group also condemned in totality the gruesome killing of our Police officers, and other security agents during the protest across the country.

The group also commended the intelligent response of the Inspector General of Policemen of the Nigeria Police, to quell the crisis.

It added that they “are not unaware of the extra judicial activities and indiscriminate use of excessive force by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) which provoked a national opprobrium and snowballed into a national protest by youths.”

Return To Work, Governors Beg Police

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to the state commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, to plead with his officials to return to their duty posts.

He made the appeal against the backdrop of the increasing crime wave in Benin and other parts of the state.

This is after the #EndSARS protests, hijacked by thugs, led to the vandalisation of several public and private properties in the state.

At least seven police stations and security vans were burnt down in the state, while several AK 47 rifles and other ammunition were looted by the vandals during the height of the protests two weeks ago.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, appealed to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in the state to return to their duty posts.

Ugwuanyi made the appeal when he visited the command to commiserate with the force over the loss of lives, injuries sustained and destruction of property during the EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Mr Louis Amoke in Enugu, said the governor described the mayhem unleashed by miscreants and hoodlums as “an unusual and challenging period for the Police Force”.

According to him, it was needless and an ill-wind that blew no one any good.

“In our sensitivity to the mood and pains of the society under our watch, the state government has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to determine the loss of lives and other damages.

“We have also taken time to inspect the various degrees and nature of damage arising from the hijacked protests ,” he said.

Ugwuanyi added that his administration earnestly awaited the recommendations of the panel, reiterating its commitment to implementing same with a view to soothing the pains of security personnel and civilians who were victims of the mayhem.

We Can’t Force Policemen To Return To Duty – PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that it would not compel any police officer to return to duty.

The PSC said this in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, its head of media and public affairs.

The statement was in reaction to a newspaper publication which stated that the commission had threatened to dismiss officers who failed to return to work.

The commission said the report was false, saying that it would be most insensitive for the commission to dismiss any police man who doesn’t return to work.

Ani also noted that the PSC can only plead with police officers to return to work considering the casualty suffered by the police during the protests.

Protect Yourselves If Assaulted, IGP Urges Policemen

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has urged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to protect themselves if attacked in the course of doing their jobs.

The IGP, who stated this while speaking with officers and men of the Force in Abuja and Lagos while boosting their moral after the protests and subsequent attacks on police stations and formation, stated that police officers are also human beings and in the course of doing their jobs, they are faced with danger, they must defend themselves to stay alive.

Addressing the officers, he said “The federal government will never accept any police officer to loose his or her live. The unity of this country lies on the support that is given to police officers because if you are demoralised, the tendency is for criminals to take over the public space

“The country is relying on us to ensure that the public is not taken over by criminals.

“So, no amount of provocation , no amount of insult will make us shy away from our responsibilities.

” In as much as we are aware that the government is behind us, so we encourage you to continue to perform your duties, to be professional in performing your duties and be civic.

“But if anybody touches or assaults you, you can also protect yourself. When we talk of human rights, the police are human, so the rights of police officers should also be protected.

“We are sending the message that legally, we have the right to protect ourselves but while we are doing that we make sure it’s until we are in danger.”

Speaking further on police welfare and reforms, the IGP said “the federal government has vowed to make sure that from now onward, the police is reformed in all segment of the force, whether in area of logistics or barracks.

It is for this reason that the federal government had for the past 10 years, been trying to come up with an intervention in terms of Police Trust Fund, where money can be raised to take care of police needs.

” It is only this government that was able to see to light with the passage into law, the Police Trust Fund. So all our barracks, logistic requirements in terms of vehicles, medicals, and all segments will be taken care of by the fund.

“The new Police Act, recently passed into law, have a lot of provisions that will take care of the welfare of police officers. It is now legal to take care of police officers and not administrative as it used to be. Those welfare requirements must be given and it is this government that made it possible.

“This government has taken care of our health requirements at retirement, because there is already provision for us to benefit from the federal government insurance scheme. A lot of our retirees had keyed into the scheme. We should not be afraid of meeting our health requirements at retirement.”

Police Officers Must Operate Within The Law, PSC Insists

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has insisted that all police officers must operate within the law and with professional conduct.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement, said it has become necessary to make the clarification due to some inciting statements online, which maybe misapplied by some officers in the line of duty.

The PSC statement read that

“The attention of the Police Service Commission, has been drawn to a social media message inciting officers and men of the Nigeria Police to go outside its rules of engagement in dealing with the civilian public.

Part of the message read; ‘every Police that dies for civilian again, he is on his own … Do the needful police work and remain alive for your children and families’.

” The Commission feels that this moment does not call for incitement, but for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project.

“The Police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement.”

The statement also added that “the Commission is doing its best to see that the welfare of the officers and men, are enhanced and worthy of their sacrifice to the Nigerian nation.

“The Commission is also seeking a complete and comprehensive overhaul of it’s logistics, so that it will be equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.”