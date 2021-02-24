In this report, INNEH BARTH looks at the frictions surrounding the APC revalidation and registration exercise in Delta State

The membership revalidation and registration exercise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has renewed the crisis of confidence among leaders of the party in Delta State.

The exercise has deepened the split in the party among the three camps. The camps are controlled by Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the minister of state for Labour and Employment, Barr. Festus Keyamo SAN; and the party’s flagbearer in the 2019 general election, Chief Great Ogboru.

The crisis of confidence in the party came to the fore when the minister of state for Labour and Employment raised the alarm over a plot hijack to the revalidation exercise. He alleged plans to give preferential treatment to a particular leader of the party.

Keyamo who stated that the APC membership revalidation exercise in Delta State will lead to a deeper crisis if not conducted properly, called on the national chairman of APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, Ovie Omo-Agege, and chairman of the registration exercise in Delta, Austin Wilson Anyaegbu to intervene.

He said, in letter to the coordinators of the registration process, “As you are set to distribute your materials to the LGA coordinators on Wednesday, you must bear in mind the need to balance all the delicate interests within the APC in Delta state in such a way that you don’t put the entire materials meant for any LGA in the hands of two coordinators solely nominated by a particular political leader in the state, including myself.”

The concern raised by the minister sparked an upset in the party. The secretary of the registration panel, Sanusi Musa resigned. Although he didn’t give reasons for his resignation, Musa, it was gathered, walked out of a meeting which was meant to hijack the process. A new secretary, Aloysius Ezenwa, was however deployed to the state.

But, while reacting to the resignation, the secretary of the State Caretaker Committee of the party, Chidi Okonji, alleged that chairman of the registration panel, Wilson Anyaegbu, was compromised to do the bidding of Omo-Agege.

Okonji further alleged that the state chairman of the caretaker committee Caretaker Committee, Jones Erue influenced Anyaegbu to nominate registration officers from the camp of Deputy Senate President.

He said other party leaders including Keyamo; Victor Ochei; O’tega Emerhor; Great Ogboru, among others, were schemed out in the process to nominate registration officers.

A source close to the state chairman, Jones Erue, however denied the allegations of compromise and hijack of the process, describing them as lies.

The party leadership, while responded to the suspension of the registration and revalidation exercise in the state, said it is unfortunately that the expectation of party’s faithful have been put on hold for no fault of theirs.

A statement by the APC publicity secretary in the state, Barr. Sylvester Imonina, said “The party states unequivocally that in line with the agreement reached by the major leaders of the party in the state, the leaders were granted the indulgence to suggest names of those to represent their interest at all levels.”

He added that in spite of the anomaly, members of the committee sent from Abuja have being following religiously the directive of the national without interference from the state.

The alarm by the minister drew reactions from Omo-Agege’s loyalists. The members made up of national caucus member, serving and former House of Representatives members, disassociated themselves from the false claims and statement credited to Keyamo, emphasising that Omo Agege is the leader of the party in the state.

The stakeholders namely, AVM Frank Ajobene (former Gov/ Nat), Chief Hycenth Enuha(national caucus), Hon. Francis E. Waive (serving HoR), Hon. Temmi Harriman(former HoR), Hon. Halims Agoda(former HoR), Hon. Doris Uboh(former HoR), Hon. Paulinus Akpeki(former HoR), Hon. Innocent Anidi (serving HoA), issued a statement, saying they will no longer be silent on the minister’s attempt to truncate the ongoing membership revalidation and registration exercise.

““We the undersigned stakeholders have won elections and have huge followership in our State. We have resolved not to keep quiet while our party is being destroyed.”

The stakeholders said the ongoing APC membership revalidation and registration exercise should be allowed to go on without any further interference.

However, it would seem like compromise could be reached on the matter, following the convening of a peace meeting by Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello who is also chairman of the national revalidation exercise, with all the stakeholders in the state.

Bello who spoke after the stakeholders meeting, described the meeting as fruitful saying all stakeholders agreed to give peace a chance in the interest of the party.

He said: “Well, I think we had a wonderful meeting, it is not unusual in a political process to have differences in opinions and Delta State is a very important state for us in the south-south and we have been able to agree on a workable method to move the party forward.”

Keyamo who also spoke after the meeting, said he was convinced that the intervention of the national secretariat and the Niger State governor would ensure a smooth exercise, devoid of rancour.

“We have reviewed the process for Delta State going forward and I think everybody will be happy with it,” he said.

The Omo-Agege camp was yet to respond as of when this report was filed. However whether or not the peace meeting would resolve the crisis of confidence is another matter.