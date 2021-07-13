Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has described rumours of his plan to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as laughable.

Obaseki who stated this yesterday while addressing members of the PDP e-registration committee in Abuja, urged Nigerians to turn out en masse and register with PDP during its nationwide online electronic registration of members which will commence in a fortnight.

Dispelling the rumour making the rounds that he intends to return to the APC, Obaseki described such as laughable, adding that “he is committed to serving the people under the stable, people-oriented and democratic structure of the PDP.”

Obaseki said his chairmanship of the PDP e-registration exercise “underscores his unwavering commitment and belief in the PDP as the party that holds the solution to the issues of governance deficit facing the nation at the moment.”

According to him, “Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our nation today under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our nation to her of pride of place in the comity of nations”, he stated.