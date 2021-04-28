BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has condoled with the family of the late president of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Salen Rabo, describing the deceased as an outstanding Nigerian who contributed greatly to the development of tourism, arts and culture in the country.

The DG made the remarks when he led a delegation of stakeholders and top management of the council on a condolence visit to the family house of the deceased in Abuja.

He said the late president would be remembered for his hard work, humility and professional diligence while regretting that Rabo died at a time his wealth of knowledge and experience were most needed for the development of the sector.

The DG urged the family to take solace in the fact that Rabo died on a Friday and on the holy month of Ramadan. “The implication of this is that Allah will grant the deceased eternal rest in paradise,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the family, the elder brother to Late Salen Rabo, Alhaji Tahiru Kareen Rabo, thanked Runsewe and his team for the visit, adding that it was a testimony of the love they had for the family.

Rabo said that he was grateful to the Almighty Allah for the life of service his late brother lived and noted with satisfaction, the numerous testimonies about the late brother from various circles.

In the entourage of the NCAC boss were deputy president of FTAN, Mr Ali Badaki, president of the National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP),

Hajiya Bilkisu Abdul, president of the National Association of Travel Agencies (NANTA) Mrs Sussan Akporiaye and top management staff of NCAC.