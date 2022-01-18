President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has extolled the virtues of Late Kolawole Jacobson, a renowned golf icon in Nigeria.

In a condolence message to the family, Runsewe described Late Jacobson as an accomplished Nigerian, a talented golfer and lover of children who was passionately concerned about the grooming of young Nigerians in the game of golf.

He said Late Jacobson made a very remarkable contribution to the development of golf in Nigeria. “He was an outstanding Nigerian known for his honesty, integrity and committed hard work,” NGF boss stated, lamenting that he will be missed for the several good things he stood for.

Consoling the family, Runsewe said that in this moment of grief, the consolation should be that he slept in the Lord as a man of good conscience and therefore shall be received in heaven by God Almighty.

Responding on behalf of the family during the visit, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Shola Jacobson expressed appreciation for the visit. She thanked Otunba Olusegun Runsewe for sympathizing with the family and for honouring her husband even in death.

