In a special ceremony, president of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otumba Olusegun Runsewe, along representatives of the 10 countries, participating in the 23rd IBB Ladies Amateur Golf Open Championship, teeing off today at the IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja, collectively hoisted the flags of their respectively countries yesterday at the championship.

At the brief but symbolic ceremony, Runsewe, in a riveting NGF anthem, composed and produced by him, urged all the participating golfers to keep eyes on the ball, follow through, saying no game like golf.

He also asked the golfers to unite and exhibit integrity, noting: ”Solidarity, excellence is what we speak.

Runsewe, who is also the director general of the National Council for Arts and Council (NCAC) and a firm believer of the Nigerian project, uses the annual IBB Ladies Amateur Golf Championship to showcase Nigeria’s rich culture to the visiting countries and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, it was a proud moment for president of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Anne Abeja, as she hoisted her country’s flag at the championship yesterday.

She said it was a proud moment to host Uganda in an international event after many years.

“It was a very proud moment for me to hoist the flags because it has been over 20 years now that I hoisted the Ugandan flags,” Abeja.

She expressed optimism that the East African nation that is featuring six players will give a good account of themselves when the tournament ends on Sunday.

“All ladies from Team Uganda will play a good game because as part of our team we have a member who has won the tournament before. We expect she will put up a good fight and a good game and she will be in the winning team possibly on Sunday”.

Abeja, who played IBB layout in February 2020 before the pandemic, said it will be challenging to play the course at this time of the year because it is very dry and all the holes are running.

“One has to play a cautious game because controlling the ball can be difficult. So it is never easy at IBB. The Nigerians have some good local players that are familiar with the course and have played the course very often. So they will put up a good fight. We expect all the ladies from other clubs in Nigeria will also put up a good fight as well as other countries that are represented,” Abeja stated.

Defending champion Amina Wilfred of IBB Club and the duo of 2017 champion, Rachel Danjuma (IBB club) and Evah Magala of Uganda are some of the top competitors of note to watch out for.