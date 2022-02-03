Then director-general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has stressed the need to support programmes that make self-employment attractive and enhance entrepreneurship training at all levels for women.

Runsewe made the call in Abuja during the unveiling of “40 And Fabulous Reality TV Show.”

He said the TV reality show has presented the country with another platform to not only equip, entertain, educate, enlighten, and network, but also showcase the rich cultural values of Nigeria through women, devoid of obscenity and nudity that characterise most reality shows.

“I would like to say that the organisers of this programme have made history. At a time when we talk of moral and the upbringing of our youth in a country like Nigeria, the 40 & Fabulous coming up is a wakeup call that really there is hope for this country,” he said.

While giving the TV show the full endorsement of NCAC, Runsewe, commended the organiser of the programme , Jolly Nnenna Abani.

He expressed confidence that through the reality show, many more women will be discovered and guided to join the ranks of other women who are making waves in different spheres of life and influence.

Also speaking, the organiser of the reality show, Jolly Nnenna Abani, said the programme is tailored to meet the challenges of women who are 40 years and above but not sure of their career direction.

Abani said the programme will celebrate excellence over obscenity and will not be associated with worrisome levels immorality.

Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, challenged women to think out of the box and develop strategies that will bring the nation to its peak.

He urged the government and corporate bodies to support the programme.