The director-general of the National Council of Art and Culture (NCAC), Otumba Olusegun Runsewe, has charged all the state governments across the country to immortalize Nigeria’s sports heroes from their domain.

Advertisements





He gave the charge at the Nigeria Olympians Association (NOA)’s award night where veteran Olympians, including Team Nigeria Captain to the ‘Moscow 1980’ Olympics and former Kwara State commissioner of sports and youth development, Hameed Adio; erstwhile Green Eagles talisman, Chief Segun Odegbami; Edward Ajado (Sprint-1952 Helsinki Olympics), Nojeem Maiyegun (Boxing-1964 Tokyo Olympics), and Peter Anieke (Football-1968 Mexico Olympics), Module Oshikoya (Athletics-1972 Munich Olympics), Gloria Obajimi (Athletics-1980 Moscow Olympics), among others were honoured with award of service to their fatherland in Abuja.

NCAC boss described Olympians as the greatest asset that has helped sustain Nigeria’s glory but expressed worry that they are being abandoned and not taken care of. “The Olympians are the greatest asset that has helped this country in so many areas. But, today, many of our sports men and women have been forgotten and not taken care of. I want to believe that some time is the price we are paying today because these great Nigerians who have sustained the glory of this country are abandoned,” Runsewe said.

According to Runsewe, sports can fight crime and build a new image for Nigeria. “Do you know that sports can be used to reduce crime in Nigeria? We can use sports to build a new image for Nigeria, but unfortunately those that have contributed, nobody has taken good care of them.

“I extremely worried and I would like the NOA President to give me the names of the awardees and states they represented in this country, let us start something. One of the greatest problems in this country is that we don’t celebrate our best and we are paying dearly for heroes that have done things and today are destroyed. We should write to all the governors naming the state these great sportsmen and women come from. It is high time the state government starts to do something for them. I’ll just give two examples, in the United Arab Emirates, all the former sports personalities are given special recognition and waiver, British are doing something similar.”

“If all our sportsmen and women become great people in this country, we wouldn’t be having the challenges we are facing and I believe that we must start to touch them quickly before it become too late,”

He promised to work with the NOA and members of the National Assembly to celebrate Nigeria’s sports heroes and lift them out of poverty.

“I’m happy that members of the National Assembly are here. I’ll work with them to see what we can do, enough of our sportsmen and women dying on the street in poverty. I’ll join the NOA President to start celebrating our sports heroes. When you perform at international fora, citizens hold their national flags to throw on you when you finish. Only last month in the FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea, Iheanacho wrapped himself with Nigeria’s flag in front of 2000 thousand cameras capturing him, he was giving the right message for our country and now we are celebrating him. We have a platform now to celebrate our best. Because I believe that if you Olympians who have done much and you are not being celebrated, why should the younger ones be praying to go to the Olympics,” Runsewe said.