President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engr. Barka Joda Sajou as Executive Director Technical Services, Rural Electrification Agency REA, and Representative North East Geopolitical Zone of the Board of the Agency.

This was contained in a letter conveying the approval signed by the Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and addressed to the Hon Minister of State Power Prince Goddy Jedy Agba, being the supervisory minister of REA.

He replaces Engr. Muhammed Abubakar Wasaram who retired from the Federal Civil Service on the 7th of January 2021, on attainment of the mandatory 60 years of age.

The appointment of Barka Sajou takes immediate effect.