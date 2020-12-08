Like a blind from birth whose eyes became suddenly opened and made to sight the world for the first time, residents of the rural communities of Ajijola Anabi in Ede, Ede-South LGA of Osun State, Olooji in Ijebu-East LGA of Ogun State, and Bodu-Are in Itesiwaju LGA of Oyo State, all in South-Western Nigeria, could not hide their joy as they witnessed in turns the inauguration of electricity project in their communities, successfully executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Speaking to LEADERSHIP during the commissioning of the 300KVA, 11/0.415KV transformer, which was the first port of call, under REA’s Grid Extension programme, the Ajijola Anabi community Secretary, Omotosho Isaac said since the installation of the transformer, they now enjoy quality electricity supply for an average of 9 to 10 hours everyday.

“Electricity supply here before now was very poor. The highest we used to have was about two to three hours of very low voltage that would make you wish you didn’t have it at all because it could not power most of the domestic electrical appliances.

“We cried out and God answered our prayer with this project. We enjoy electricity for most part of the day now and we are happy. As it is now,we use to have 10-12 hours if not more on the average,” he said.

Giving his remark, Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, urged the residents of the area to ensure adequate protection for the installed transformer.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon. Segun Olanibi, the governor said the electrification initiative of the federal government through REA was in line with the economic empowerment agenda of his administration for the people of the state as evident in the project, adding that effort would be made to energise other facilities with electricity.

“I congratulate you on this and urge you all, particularly, the community leadership, to ensure the we secure these items so that they can serve well for a long time,” he said.

Delivering his own remark, REA managing director/CEO, Ahmad Ahmad, represented by a senior director in the agency, urged the people to take responsibility and optimise the use of the facility and sustain it for economic growth.

“The ultimate goal is for community members to make the best use of this infrastructure. I therefore urge the people of this community to explore all possibilities to impact their lives,” he said.

According to him, providing and increasing energy access to millions of Nigerians through off-grid solutions as mandated by the federal government is critical as the end-goal is to ensure equitable delivery of the socio-economic benefits that will improve lives across the country.

When it was the turn of Olooji community where a 100KWP Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid, designed to adequately serve the off-grid community was commissioned, the massive turn of of the indigenes who rolled out drums and were singing and dancing in high spirit spoke of the value they attached to the project.

Olooji, with an amazing landscape beautified by nature and welcoming indigenes, is actually located 60Km off the city, into the forest reserve of Ogun State.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Oludotun Taiwo, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the state to President Muhammadu Buhari, REA and the private developer.

He said the state government was prepared to collaborate with the federal government and private developers in executing more energy projects in the state which according to him is also a priority of his government.

In his remark, the MD/CEO of REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, told the community that he strongly believed the they would take advantage of the opportunity provided by the project to improve the quality of lives while children would have better learning experiences with access to reliable electricity in Olooji community, thanking Ogun state government its support as the project lasted, and commending the community for their cooperation with the REA team and the Mini-Grid developer, ACOB Lighting Technology Limited.

Receiving the project on behalf of Olooji community, the King and Ajalorun of Ijebu-Ife land, HRH Oba A.A Oguntayo, expressed gratitude to all the parties involved in getting the project done, praying God to reward them.

According to him, Olooji as a community was founded about 200 years ago and they are happy now that in their own generation, light had come to them for the first time ever.

In Oyo State, another 100KWP Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid project, done under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement by REA through its Rural Electrification Fund ((REF) arm in Budo-Are Community of Itesiwajo LGA, was commissioned by Governor Seyi Makinde.

In his remark during the event which had a jubilating crowd of the residents in attendance, the governor who was represented by the State commissioner for Energy and Community Development, Hon. Temilolu Ashamu, said the current administration in the State was not only happy over the completion of the project, but also that the federal government’s energy development agenda aligns with the state government’s energy plan for the people of Oyo State.

He said in its determination to ensure that no community in the state is left behind, especially as it concerns power, the current administration in the state had created a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and have selected 23 communities to empower with the solar project in parnership with REA and private developers.

“Appreciating the federal government, REA, and the project developer for being partners in progress regarding the project, he said “We are expecting that with private developers we will have 30 mini-grids in Oyo in the next 12 months.”

Earlier in his remark, the managing director/CEO, REA, Ahmad Sahilijo Ahmad, thanked the state government for the encouragement given REA and the development partner while the project lasted.

He urged the people to utilise the opportunity presented to them to enhance their livelyhood, adding that the community now has the advantage of attracting investment from far and near.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a resident of the area, Pastor Anayo Eze said “It is a thing of great joy to the entire community to have God answering the earnest prayer to have electricity.

According to Eze, since the solar project was energised months ago, many business opportunities had come and many of the residents are into various types of businesses, especially at the micro, small and medium scale levels.

“As you can see, there is light now, quality light that can power almost almost all home appliances, and it is 24 hours. It is even attracting people from neighbouring communities to this place now. I think we should grateful to the government,” he said.

Many of the village were elated admitting that the project had made a significant difference in their socio-economic lives.

LEADERSHIP went round the remote community which is some tens of kilometres from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and sampled the opinion of some of the residents when the project was being commissioned recently.

The community’s King, Oba Suleiman Igbayilola, told LEADERSHIP that it was a thing of great joy for him in particular, considering the fact that for over 50 years that he grew up and had been living in the area under darkness, light has come to them for the first time during his generation.

He said the most important of it all is that many of the people now use the solar light to do petty businesses.

“We are grateful to all who made this possible,” he added.

Mrs Atinuke Akingbola, who was met sitting and selling in her grocery soft drink shop at the village’s market square, said before now, when there was no light in the area, she used to buy 30 litres of petrol for N4, 7000 to N4, 800, and at times, N4, 500 to power her generation for an average of 7 days, but now she uses the solar electricity which costs her between N4, 000 and N5, 000 every month.

“The difference is clear, using this solar electricity is much more economical and enviroment friendly,” she said, adding that the good thing is that the light serves them 24 hours non-stop.

As at press time, Mrs Akingbola had her deep freezer which is powered from the mini-grids stocked to the brim with chilly assorted soft drinks.

On his part, a barber (name declined) who owns a shop in the area, said before now, he used to buy 4 litres of petrol everyday at N250 (the price at which a litre sells there), “but since I began using this light, I am free from all that expenditure in fuelling and maintaining my generator and even its noise.” As at press time, the portable gasoline generator which the barber uses was put back in its carton and kept under a table.

Relating his general observation about the projects in the region to LEADERSHIP, REA MD, Ahmad, expressed satisfaction with the choice of location for these projects commissioned in the South-West.

“I am very happy particularly with the choice of sites that have been made in conjunction with the private developers.

“I have been through Osun, Ogun, and now Oyo, and I observed that the projects are sited in the remotest places. The terrains you have to pass through to get to those areas tell you how remote they are,” he said.