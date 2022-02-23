The prices of crude oil pushed closer to $100 a barrel yesterday, the highest since 2014, on fears escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine could lead to disruption in supplies.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up $3.38, or 3.5 per cent, to $98.77, having earlier reached $99.50, the highest since September 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $4.40, or 4.8 per cent, to $95.47, having earlier reached $96, also the highest since 2014.

This development comes after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a fiery speech announced his signing of a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to “keep the peace” in the two breakaway regions.

Following the decrees, the United States and its European allies are poised to announce new sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the two regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent.

Reuters quoted Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM as saying “The potential for a rally over $100 a barrel has received an enormous boost.”

“Those who have bet on such a move anticipated the escalation of the conflict,” he was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has insisted that there is no need for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ to expand its oil production even as oil nears $100 a barrel, as a potential deal between Iran and world powers will increase supplies.

LEADERSHIP recalls that last week, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said OPEC needed to pump more oil to close the widening gap between nameplate production quotas and actual output.

According to Sylva, “we don’t have to do anything extraordinary this time because we are expecting a lot of production,” Sylva said on the sidelines of a gas exporters conference in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

“We are expecting more production if a nuclear deal with Iran works out (since) there will be production from them.”

Months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President, Donald Trump are in their final stage, sources told Reuters.

A deal could pave the way for OPEC member Iran to raise its oil exports further, helping to ease what many analysts see as an acute tightness in the oil market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OPEC and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, have been gradually unwinding oil production cuts in 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) monthly increments since August last year.

The group next meets on March 2 to decide on April’s increase.

OPEC+ sources told Reuters that the group will work to integrate Iran into its supply accord if the nuclear deal is revived, seeking to avoid market share competition that could hit prices.

On Sunday, Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an industry conference in Riyadh that OPEC+ needed to retain a cautious approach.

“I will continue being cautious, and (mindful of) the need to retain flexibility in our strategy and adopt a long-term perspective,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that OPEC+ should stick to its agreement to avoid surprises.

UAE energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei on Tuesday reiterated that the recent oil price rally was driven by geopolitics and not supply and demand.