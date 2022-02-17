Stakeholders have urged the Nigerian government to put all measures in place for swift evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine, amid mixed signals coming from Russia. While some Russian troops positioned on the border with Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, military exercises continue and it is unclear how many units are being withdrawn, as at the time of filing this report.

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said Russia is sending mixed signals, adding that, “We are seeing Russian openness to conversations. On the other hand, the intelligence that we are seeing today is still not encouraging. We’ve got Russian field hospitals being constructed near the border with Ukraine, in Belarus, for only what can be construed as a preparation for an invasion.”

While countries like United States of America (USA), UK, India etc, have ordered their citizens to leave Ukraine within the next 48 hours, the Nigerian government is yet to issue such directive. When asked, “What is the plan for Nigerians in Ukraine to come home?”, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa replied via its twitter handle, that Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students, should remain calm and be security conscious. Stakeholders have however reacted to government response. According to them, “Whether there is going to be war or not, it is the constitutional duty of the government to protect Nigerians living in Ukraine and give them a sense of nationalism.”

“Remaining calm is not good enough, especially in the time of war. The primary responsibility of government, as stated in section 14 of the constitution, is to protect the lives and property and guarantee the welfare of its citizens. That responsibility extends to citizens in diaspora, ”a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboruwa Ebun-Ola tells me. Ebun-Ola averred that the matter is gone past the directorate of diaspora, even as he urged the presidency, through the ministry of Foreign Affairs, to get involved and deal directly with the High Commission in Ukraine, for the purpose of evacuating its citizens, either to a neighbouring peaceful country or back to Nigeria, pending the period when this crisis is resolved.“

The government should not open its eyes while Nigerians in Ukraine become prey between warring parties. I urge them not to wait any longer. Government owes them that responsibility,” he added. Senior attorney and leading development expert, Barrister Ayo Adebusoye recalled a time when US government sent troops to Nigeria, just to rescue a priest who was kidnapped in Niger State, adding that, “We have thousands of Nigerians living in Ukraine. It is not good for them to be trapped in warfare.”

While government has not been able to protect Nigerians from insurgency, Adebusoye says it is high time they lived up to their responsibility in ensuring Nigerians home and abroad are protected, starting with those in Ukraine.

