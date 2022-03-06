Scarcity of bread or significant rise in the price of the commodity and other wheat flour-based foods as well as confectioneries appear imminent following the surge in the price of wheat to multi-year high since Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, signaling the start of a full-blown invasion of its neighbour.

LEADERSHIP Sunday checks revealed that the price of wheat has increased by as much as 68.5 percent in the last 12 days from $752 per bushel on February 22 to $1,267 as of March 4, 2022.

The rally in the price of wheat is coming on the heels of investors’ worry about a potential supply disruption as a result of the ongoing war.

Russia is the top wheat exporter in the world, accounting for 24 per cent of the total wheat exports in the world.

Due to Nigeria’s dependence on Russian durum wheat, the nation is at risk of suffering significant food shortages and uptick food inflationary pressure due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), durum wheat is the third most widely consumed grain in the country and is also one of Nigeria’s top imports, with the majority of it imported from Russia.

Nigeria is a huge consumer of wheat products, with its local production only accounting for just one per cent of the five to six million metric tons consumed annually, while the nation relies on importation to meet local demands.

Due to the high possibility of a distortion in Russian exports, it will in turn cause food shortages and ultimately contribute to the food inflationary pressure currently being witnessed in Nigeria.

The director-general, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Chinyere Almona, said the war between Ukraine and Russia will likely make the world’s hunger crisis even more difficult to fight.

Noting that the countries are two of the world’s major suppliers of staple grains like wheat, she said, “A protracted crisis increases the likelihood of supply interruptions and higher food prices for many people, including those who can least afford them.

“According to Gallup News, Nigeria imported four per cent of its wheat consumption from Ukraine and 27 per cent from Russia in 2021. Therefore, food supply will definitely come under intense pressure. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Russia was the sixth major exporter to Nigeria as of the third quarter of 2021, coming only after China, India, USA, Netherlands, and Belgium in that order.”

Almona noted that it is still unclear how long disruptions in the food supply chain will last, though it has already triggered higher wheat prices around the globe.

She explained: “In the developing world, including Nigeria, where populations already struggle to afford food, they may result in substantial additional hardship and instability. Disruption of Ukrainian and Russian wheat supplies will be painful for countries already squeezed by food insecurity and high food prices like Nigeria.”

She called on governments at all levels to open up their reserves, if there are any to boost supply and stabilize prices, at least in the short term.

She further said, “Alternatively, government should intervene by initiating imports from other sources outside the war zones. However, the most sustainable solution is for government to boost local production of these staples to levels that meet local demand.”

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, president of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), Emmanuel Onuorah, said the price of flour has not been stable since the beginning of the year, confirming that the price of flour increased by N1,000 two days ago, adding that Sugar and Diesel witnessed similar increase.

“Initially, we were buying a bag of flour at the rate of N20,500 but just two days ago, it increased to between N21,500 and N22,000 depending on where you are buying it from,” he said.

On the impact of the Russian Ukraine crisis on flour price, he said, “If the war continues, it will lead to more demands for flour, and, certainly, demand will outweigh supply which will definitely lead to increase in price in the global market. So, it is in the interest of humanity that there should be a ceasefire and iron out everything through dialogue because it is not only flour that will be affected, it will also affect energy and gas.”

He, however, said although bakers are trying to be careful not to increase prices indiscriminately, the cost of operation is increasing on a daily basis.

This, he said, could mean little or no return on investment which could push some bakers out of the market if care is not taken.

The Nigerian government is perhaps bracing up to the fall out of the crisis, even as experts have warned that Nigeria may not necessarily benefit economically from the conflict as being suggested.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, director of Centre for China Studies and intellectual think tank in international affairs and economic diplomacy, Charles Onunaiju, noted that the optimism about Nigeria selling more oil to the European countries that imposed sanctions on Russia, including its oil and gas, appears largely misplaced.

He argued that the expected hike in oil price in international market which might bring another oil windfall to Nigeria could compound Nigeria’s economic woes due to the high inflation in the country at the moment.

“Russia is a major producer of oil to Europe and Europe has already braced for a higher cost because of potential losses. Of course there is going to be a hike in the oil price but it is not good for us. It is only going to add inflationary pressure on our economy. It is also going to raise our capital output. So, frankly speaking it is not good for us even though we may have momentary gains from the rise in oil prices, the point is that it will be eaten away by inflationary trend , which is already on a runaway,” he said.

He added that oil revenue has played a role in the distortion of the Nigerian economy, stressing that all the oil windfalls have all failed Nigeria and any thought of a windfall from the Russian- Ukraine crisis appears misplaced because the United States even before this conflict has not been buying oil substantially because they have found alternative. China also has access to other regions of the world, including the Middle East and other places.

“The oil revenue has played a lot of role in the distortion of our economy. During the Arab -Israeli war of 1973, Nigeria got oil windfall but went on frivolities. During the First Gulf war in 1991 Nigeria had windfall and not much was realised from it in terms of the impact on our economy.

“We have seen the dangers of excess crude; it is not good for us. What we need is to get ourselves into the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is the challenge facing the Nigerian economy. It is not oil revenue,” he added.

Also, senior lecturer at the Department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, Prof Sheriff Ghali, said Nigeria might benefit temporarily if the Europeans see her as an alternative to the vacuum created by European countries that imposed sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas.

“As a matter of fact if sanctions will work on Russia we are going to see Nigeria benefit from it. Because of the vacuum of oil supply, Europe is going to turn to Qatar, Nigeria and other OPEC members, even though some of the Qataris believe that Russia cannot be replaced as a gas supplier to Europe due to the quantum of gas.

“Nigeria may benefit from the rise in the price of oil as well as crude oil. So, if Nigeria is ready, this is the time to be rich temporarily but the Europeans have to identify with Nigeria as a source of oil and gas.”

Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning did not respond to queries on whether the federal government has any plan or strategy to tackle the expected fallout of the Russian-Ukraine crisis on the Nigerian economy.

However, a top official in the ministry who asked not to be named said the Russia – Ukraine crisis would have a muted impact on the Nigerian economy because Nigeria already has capital flow reversals, starting from 2020, 2021.

He said it would however have a direct impact on the amount that would now be needed for payment of fuel subsidy claims.

Similarly, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise(CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has raised strong concerns over the current Russia and Ukraine impasse.

According to Yusuf, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has profound and multidimensional implications for the Nigerian economy, especially if it gets protracted.

While reviewing the situation, the revered economist and former director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) listed the implications to include escalation of energy prices (diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and gas), mounting petrol import and subsidy bill and the aggravation of petrol smuggling.

He also mentioned significant macroeconomic outcomes, including heightened fiscal deficit, growing debt levels, spike in debt service payments, money supply growth, exchange rate depreciation and more intense inflationary pressures.

Additionally, he said the cost of flour, price of bread and other confectioneries may also take a hit, adding that if the conflict is protracted, these would be the downside risks to the Nigerian economy.

Dwelling more on the issues, he observed that Russia is the second largest producer of oil globally, even ahead of Saudi Arabia, producing 10 million barrels per day.

Accordingly, he said there is a good chance that the conflict in the region would disrupt oil supplies, reduce output and trigger higher prices.

“Already, oil prices are above $100 and the impact on energy prices is already being felt around the world. In Nigeria, the deregulated components of petroleum products would witness sharp increases. These include diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene. Gas would suffer the same fate.

“The escalation of these costs obviously has serious inflationary implications across sectors. The geopolitical tension of the recent weeks had actually bolstered energy prices even before the current onslaught by Russia. The situation may get worse if the conflict escalates. This would affect cost of production, profit margins, purchasing power and may further worsen the poverty situation,” Yusuf noted.

He further said that the country will begin to experience an upsurge in petrol import and subsidy bill in coming months, as the landing cost of petrol increases on the back of the rise in crude oil price.

“Regrettably, we remain a major importer of petroleum products and typically when oil prices increase, petrol import bill and subsidy payment also increases. Only recently, the NNPC made a request of N3trillion for petrol subsidy. With the current turn of events, the subsidy bill would even be higher, creating a serious fiscal challenge for the government at all levels. These of course have serious implications for the budget and government finances.” he added.

Yusuf further disclosed that the scale of petroleum products smuggling will increase because of the impact of the crude oil price hike on relative prices.

He stated: “The price differential between the cost of petrol in Nigeria, which is heavily subsidised, and the cost of petroleum products in other countries in the sub region would be further widened, fueling more petrol smuggling.

“Therefore, the current domestic petrol consumption estimated at 60 million litres per day is likely to further jump as the current development provides even greater incentives for smuggling. That will put further pressure on the NNPC for petroleum products supply for domestic consumption. This may perpetuate the current scarcity and fuel queues beyond initial expectations.”

He added that though high oil price increase should be good news for oil producing countries, as it typically impacts positively on foreign exchange earnings, foreign reserves and government revenue, Nigeria is a peculiar case because of the dysfunctional policies and regulations in oil and gas sector.

“It is an irony that crude oil price increase emasculates the Nigeria economy rather than benefit it. This is because of the escalating petroleum products and subsidy bill. Consequently, fiscal deficit will be higher than projected, debt profile will increase, debt service commitment will rise and government borrowing will intensify. This may worsen an already weak fiscal space.

“With this scenario, we are likely to see an increased credit to government by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will further increase money supply leading to higher inflation and further depreciation in the exchange rate. These are the regrettable fiscal trajectories of the current developments. We are likely to see a much more fiscal pressure on all levels of government,” he stated.

On the effect on trade, Yusuf said bilateral discussions between the federal government and the Russian government on the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Plant had progressed significantly before the pandemic disruption and the conflict may cause a major setback to the agreement because of the torrent of sanctions against Russia.

He also warned that revenue allocation to the different levels of government may be adversely impacted because the substantial amount of NNPC’s resources will be consumed by the mounting subsidy payment in the unfolding scenario.