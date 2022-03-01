Nigerian students trapped in Ukraine have called on the Nigerian government to evacuate them to neighbouring countries, as it is not too late to rescue them. Recall that the war between Russia and Ukraine began on Friday, as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, attacking by land and air, while Ukrainian soldiers and civilians dug in to defend the capital.While several appeals were made to the Nigerian government to evacuate Nigerians before the situation spins out of control, it is sad to know that its citizens are now trapped at Ukraine.

Although the ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that the Nigerian Embassy staff in Poland, and volunteers will be at the Polish-Ukrainian borders with buses and vans to pick up Nigerians from the crossing border point, getting to the border has been a challenge as the airspace in Ukraine has been shut and those who tried to flee the city through train are faced with racism and huge crowds at the train stations.Some of the Nigerian students, through social media have shared their ordeals while calling on the government to rescue them.

One of them who didn’t state his name, said, “Everybody is tensed. We had to go to the train station, but the crowd was crazy as everybody is trying to leave the city. There is no train to take them to surrounding countries. ”For another student, he has not been able to recover from the sound of the bomb that exploded close to his hostel. “My hostel is close to the Russian border and like 4:00am, we had bomb sound; so loud, that our building was shaking. Everybody had to move outside. We are not safe anywhere. They just destroyed the airport and we are at the train station. Anything can happen. We plead with our government to save us, by evacuating us to neighbouring countries,” he added.

But this could have been avoided, if the Nigerian government was proactive, a public affairs analyst, Jide Ojo tells me, adding that the only thing Nigerian government has been learning from history is that they don’t learn anything at all. Ojo cited an example of the xenophobic attack in South Africa. He said, “When we had xenophobic attack in South Africa, the federal government delayed until some of our citizens were causalities and some lost their lives, before some of them were eventually evacuated.”

All hope is not lost however, Ojo said, adding that “The federal government can release emergency funds to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, as well as the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine for them to gather those stranded in Ukraine and take them to green zones or neighbouring countries, the activist advised government. Going forward, Ojo pleaded with the government not to allow the matter to generate to this point before taking action, because lives are involved. “We must stop the fire brigade approach of doing things,” he added.

