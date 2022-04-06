United Nations and world’s super powers have been urged to halt the Russia/Ukraine war to avoid its negative effect on the African economy.

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Mr. Frank Isoh, made the call at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti(ABUAD), on Tuesday, during a bi-annual Diplomatic Dialogue Titled: “Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the Emerging Global Dynamics: Implementations for Africa and the world”.

He said the continent risks hunger, inflation and dearth of manpower if nothing is done to end the war as soon as possible.

“This will certainly have its ripple effects on the prices of goods. The food prices, particularly wheat of which both Russia and Ukraine are substantial exporters will increase. Nigeria imports a good proportion of her wheat from Russia. The war will have an effect on prices of wheat based products in the long run.

“For Nigeria there is likely to be an increase in fiscal deficit as a result of mounting subsidy payment on petrol. To meet these mounting subsidy payments on petrol. To meet these amounting subsidy payments the country may result in more borrowings and more debts.

“Another significant impact particularly on Africa is in the area of education. Ukraine is a magnet for African and third world students seeking medical education. Those students have already had their education disrupted for an uncertain length of time.

This came as ABUAD’s founder, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) condemned the killings and displacement of the citizens, blaming the International Court of Justice over its inability to sanction Vladimir Putin for disobeying its orders.

Babalola said Ukraine remains a sovereign state and that it was criminal in the face of international law for Russia to be killed in that country for failing to agree with its diplomatic policies.