US President Joe Biden has said that Russia’s threat of invading Ukraine remains very much a possibility, warning that the US is ready to respond decisively.

President Biden stated this in remarks televised nationally yesterday amid the ongoing faceoff between the US and Russia over Ukraine even as world leaders strive to resolve the situation through a last-ditch diplomatic effort.

Over the past weeks tensions have intensified around the Ukraine borders where Russia has massed about 100,000 troops allegedly to invade Ukraine.

Although Russia has denied any intentions to attack Ukraine, the US and NATO allies have assembled large contingents of military forces to counter the alleged Russia’s threat, which has escalated the situation in recent days.

Biden’s remarks come as Russia announced that some of its troops would return to base after completing recent drills, but stressed that major military exercises would continue. Ukraine has responded, essentially saying, “We’ll believe it when we see it.”

Following the announcement, the US ambassador to NATO said the US “will have to verify” claims of a potential move toward de-escalation by Russia.

Meanwhile, last-ditch Western diplomatic efforts continue, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

