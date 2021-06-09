Acting director of competitions of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ruth David, is among officials who will play key roles in the organisation of the qualifying tournament for the maiden edition of CAF Women’s Champions League competition, after being named as one of the match commissioners in the tournament slated for Cote d’Ivoire.

David will be joined by fellow Nigerians Felicia Okwugba (who will serve as technical instructor), Yemisi Akintoye (referee), Friday Mfon (assistant referee) and Promise Uwaeme (information technology) at the tournament scheduled to hold in Abidjan from July 15 to 30, 2021.

Six teams will participate in the championship, including Nigeria’s Rivers Angels (winners of the NWPL Super 6 tournament held in Ijebu-Ode). Others are Association Sportive de la Police de Niamey (Niger Republic); Onze Sours de Gagnoa (Cote d’Ivoire); Hasaacas Ladies Football Club (Ghana); Amis du Monde Football Club (Togo) and; Union Sportive Forces Armees (Burkina Faso).