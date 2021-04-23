By Our Correspondent

For most who have experienced it, the nine-to-five is a mind-numbing slog that one powers through to pay the bills and give oneself the financial capabilities to live the life they live.

For drop-shipper and entrepreneurship mentor, Ryan Buttigieg, however, it was all this and more. Fueled by similar experiences and other bad experiences as an affiliate in a low-quality training program, Ryan Buttigieg established Change Online Ltd, a mentorship and training system meant to help others achieve financial freedom.

Through this company, Ryan helps other aspiring entrepreneurs leave the confines of the nine-to-five and live their own lives with financial independence.

The mentorship system distinguishes itself through the wide variety of topics offered, ranging from drop-shipping basics to affiliate marketing and website creation, all designed to offer a novice entrepreneur everything they may need to establish a winning business.

Aside from this, the company combines its comprehensive approach with equally high-quality community support exemplified by 24/7 DM availability, regular phone calls to staff including CEO Ryan Buttigieg, and hands-on sessions for more practical and technical issues.

This integrated approach has allowed Change Online Ltd to become one of the most successful in its class, with a retention rate of 95% and a success rate of over 85%.

Beyond the numbers, the greatest measure of success for company is how they have helped hundreds of small businessmen survive and even thrive in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the company continues to grow with its approach and helps traditional high-street stores recover from the pandemic.