South East APC Young Progressives Forum has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law.

The group’s leader, Comrade Paschal Candle, in an interactive session with newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, yesterday, described the signing of the Bill into law as a “watershed in the history of petroleum industry in the country”.

He, however, expressed surprise over the statements credited to PDP and PANDEF over the PIB law, stating that “for 16 years they (PDP) were in power, they could not make any meaningful progress with the Bill while they controlled the two chambers of National Assembly.”