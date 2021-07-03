Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has condemned the arrest of leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement made available to newsmen and signed by the president general, Goodluck Ibem and secretary general, Kanice Igwe respectively, COSEYL, which is the apex socio-political youth group in the south east geopolitical zone expressed astonishment over the arrest of Kanu. The organisation stressed that it is right of group of persons to demand for freedom.

“Though, we do not speak for IPOB, it is the right of anyone or group of persons to demand for freedom or go his or her separate way if he feels that his well-being is not guaranteed.

“Nnamdi Kanu and his group have the right to demand for whatever thing he deserves because it is his fundamental human right.”

According to the group, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was the one who fought and brought Nigerian Independence in 1960. The colonial masters then, did not subject him to the kind of torture and dehumanising treatment meted out to Nnamdi Kanu today by Nigerian Security forces because it was his right to demand for the independence of Nigeria as a country.

“The Fulani Herdsmen kill, rape and maim indigenes of Southern Nigerian on daily basis and none of them have been arrested or prosecuted by Nigerian security agencies.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest is a direct question to Ndigbo that, “how dare you speak when we kill, maim and rape your women”. Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and dehumanised because he dared asked questions why Fulani herdsmen are killing people and nothing is done to them by the federal government.

“We call on Ndigbo to rise up and defend themselves because they have perfected plans to start assassinating Igbo leaders and her people.”

Contributing, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on its members to remain calm following the arrest of the leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is contained in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Powerful urged supporters of IPOB to remain calm adding that Kanu’s arrest is not the end of the road.