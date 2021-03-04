By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

Senators from South West and their northern counterparts have called on the federal government to reconsider the construction of the abandoned Sokoto-Badagry Expressway in the same manner in which it is handling the Second Niger Bridge.

The call followed a motion: “Need for the Construction of Badagry

/Sokoto Expressway to promote Economic Growth and Development”, sponsored by Senator Suleiman Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) and co-sponsored by seven other senators.

The senators are: Sen. Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu (Niger North) Sen. Bello Madiya (Kastina South), Sen. Oyelola Ashiru Yisa (Kwara South), Sen Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central).

Others are: Sen Sani Musa Muhammed (Niger East), Sen. Oloriegbe Ibrahim Yahaya (Kwara Central) and Sen. Akinremi Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West).

In the motion, the senators pointed out the economic importance of the road, which they said connects twelve states including; Lagos/Badagry, Ogun/Agbara, Oyo/Abeokuta, Kwara, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto states at the national level and with Benin, Togo and Niger at the international level.

In addition, the road, which was abandoned over 40 years ago, commenced during the General Olusegun Obasanjo regime of 1978, and would link 12 West African coastal nations.

The senators who took turn to contribute to the debate argued that the road construction would boost food and agriculture production and connect rural communities to major urban corridors as well as provide off-season employment for rural youths.

In his contribution, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan said,

“At least for the first time we can have a road that can connect us as

a country. Not only Second Niger Bridge, the Sokoto-Badagry road

should be given the same attention and seriousness that is given to

the Second Niger Bridge.”

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central) described the motion as timely and

strategic. “The motion is very important. Because of the way we are we

have found it difficult to complete the road or even do 10 per cent. This road

is one of the national strategic asset if we get our acts right.”

The former Ogun State governor said there can be no development if

infrastructures which are the enabler for economic

activities is not taken seriously.

“The road that runs from Badagry to Sokoto is ten times more of

strategic importance compared to Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

I am happy with what the President is doing with the Second Niger

Bridge, with what we are doing in Port Harcourt, Lagos-Ibadan but this

is one road that cuts through many states. Look at the West African

countries that border all of these states that the road cuts

across. This will open up our commerce with all our neighbouring

countries even among our states. I want us to make it an emergency and

get a supplementary budget so that this road can be started and the

9th Senate will take glory for it,” he said.

Senator Oyelola Ashiru Yisa (Kwara South) on his part said Nigeria

should get its priority right this time. “There is no doubt about it

that Badagry/Sokoto road is one of the most important road in Nigeria.

I always believe that roads in Nigeria must be constructed on grid.

The only road between the North and South today is the Lagos-Ibadan

axis meaning that if we are serious about development we should look

at the Eastern flank and road that transverse attitudinally and

longitudinally across Nigeria.

Other senators who contributed to the motion are Senator Tokumbo,

Senator Abdulfattai Buhari and Senator Gershon Bassey who said the

road is an economically viable road and for Public Private Partnership

(PPP) in form of concession to ease the financial burden on the

government.

The Senate therefore mandated its Committee on Works, Finance and

National Planning and Economic Development to jointly inter face with

Ministry of Works, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and other

relevant stakeholders to determine why the Badagry- Sokoto Expressway was abandoned.