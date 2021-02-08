By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja.

A former national vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Zone, Chief Eddy Olafeso has said that PDP stakeholders in the zone preferred the party’s structure retained, hence his resolve to recontest for the position.

Olafeso, who is seeking a second term as the national vice chairman said prominent party leaders in the zone were favorably disposed to his return.

He spoke at an interaction with the party’s executive in Ondo State when he visited the party’s secretariat in Akure to seek their support.

“It’s a great privilege to seek an audience with you and for coming to listen to our side of the story. The PDP remains the only hope of rebuilding a better Nigeria and that’s the reason many of us believes in it and we will continue to do so until our dying date.

“The issue that brought me here is to reaffirm my commitment, loyalty, and dedication to the party and to let you know that by the virtue of the Constitution of the PDP, I am running for the position of the National Vice Chairman of the party in the Southwest,” he said.

Olafeso, however, dismissed insinuations that he would facilitate the dissolution of the Ondo State executive council of the party if elected for a second tenure.

“This is what happened. We have heard different stories in the media that it is all about a supremacy battle between Governor Seyi Makinde and former governor Fayose.

“Our choice of wanting to run has no negation and it has nothing to do with the status of the leadership of the party in the southwest. The constitution of the party is clear about the leadership of the party in the southwest. If I win today, I will work with governor Makinde to rebuild the PDP.

“I am here to seek your support. I have been to other southwest states to seek their supports. I urge you to support capacity and competence. I don’t even know who is contesting against me yet. But I want you to compare and appraise both of us and vote for capacity,” he said.