By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described former governor of the state, late Sabo Bakin Zuwo as highly principled and a leader that built his political beliefs on strong ideological conviction typical of his mentor, late Malam Aminu Kano.

Governor Ganduje was speaking at the launching of a book named after the former governor, Bakin Zuwo, held at Kofar Mata Stadium yesterday.

The governor said, “we are here to launch a very important book, we are here to show solidarity, we are here to demonstrate our love for our brother Sabo Bakin Zuwo of blessed memory.

“Though he spent only three months on the seat of power, yet his ninety days were very effective that we failed to forget him so easily . If we are talking about him, we must critically look at his human relations. Sabo Bakin Zuwo, alias ‘fire’ was indeed pleasant, honest, and trustworthy. He respected everybody.”

In his brief remarks, at the book launch, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero tasks politicians to emulate the sterling qualities of late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and practice politics without bitterness.