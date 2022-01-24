The Chief Executive Officer of Triple A Homes, Alhaji Salisu Adamu Mohammed, the private developer who built Phase I of Sabon Gari market, has promised that the market will be better than Wuse market in Abuja when it is fully completed.

The developer said that right now there are 3,400 shops in the market, a fire service department, several toilets and more than enough parking space for cars, adding that the market is fully built with metal.

The CEO of Triple Homes disclosed that all the shop owners that were trading in the market prior to its development were given right of first refusal before other traders were considered.

Sabon Gari which is one of the several projects that was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on his two-day state visit, is one of the oldest markets in this state and over time, it became congested.

The previous government had plans to relocate the market and rebuild it and they valued compensation payable to the traders to about N300 million but they didn’t pay until the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration came into office.

Officials of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) met with the traders and agreed to relocate them temporarily in order to build the market.

The state government just paid the compensation but negotiated with Triple A to build the market.

