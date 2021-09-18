The Kogi State government on Friday accused some politicians of causing security breaches in the state, including the attacks at the Kabba Correctional Centre in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, stated this on Friday in Lagos while briefing journalists on the security situation in the state.

Fanwo said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has put in place security architectures to ensure that everyone in the state was safe at all times, stressing that some politicians have decided to bring such plans to a disrepute.

He pointed out that before the present administration in the state, Kogi had turned the headquarters of kidnappers and armed robbers, as security agencies in the state were without patrol vehicles for their operations.

The commissioner said that about 240 patrol vehicles and security gadgets were procured and distributed to all security agencies in the state, which brought about safety for all in recent times.

Fanwo said the governor activated the Kogi vigilante group, constabulary, security whistleblowers, local hunters group as measures to keep the state safe in all parts of the state.

The commissioner said they refused to tag any ethnic group, particularly the Fulanis as the criminals in the state, noting that the Fulanis were part of the security architectures in Kogi.

“It may interest you to know that when the Correctional Centre at Kabba was attacked, the Fulanis security group arrested some of the escaping inmates and called the security agent to pick them,” he said.

On the attack on the correctional centre at Kabba, Fanwo said about 126 inmates were brought back to the centre, calling on the federal government to strengthen the security agencies in the state with a view to averting a similar occurrence in future.