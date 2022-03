Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal high Court in Abuja, has struck out the application for stay of execution on the judgment that sacked Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, from office for defecting from the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court held that the matter has already been instituted before the Court Of Appeal and as such does not have any business in the court.

Details Later…

