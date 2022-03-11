A former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Prof. Benard Odoh, has appealed to the people of the State to remain calm and law-abiding over the judgment of an Abuja Federal High which ordered the Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Eric Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, had also declared vacant, the seats of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ogbonnaya Nwifuru and 16 other members of the House, who also defected with the governor to the APC.

Noting that there has not been a judicial precedent of its kind since the advent of the 4th Republic, hence the varied interpretations and reactions greeting the verdict, Odoh remarked that “for reasonable and discerning minds, however, the prevailing situation, including the varied interpretations are yet all within the confines of what democracy permits.”

He added, “While I appeal for calm on the part of fellow Ebonyians, urging them to keep their hopes for a better democratic governance alive, it is, however, needful to recall that since the November 17th, 2020 defection of Umahi and his Deputy to the ruling APC, a simmering relationship between him and his erstwhile People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders has only headed for the worse.

“All of which has been to the detriment of the delivery of some meaningful, purposeful and credible democracy dividends for the common Ebonyian.”

