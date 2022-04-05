The sacked Chief Imam of National Assembly Mosque Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja.

He is to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8, 2022.

Sheikh Khalid was sacked by the Apo mosque’s Steering Committee on Monday for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

He, however, described the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee as a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the suffering masses and speaking truth to power.

Khalid said: “By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as clerics we need a platform to operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”