A former director of media and communications to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Hon Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was sacked for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, has joined Kano governorship race.

He announced his decision to run for the state’s number one seat, yesterday. Yakasai said he would be running on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He said, “There is no power except Allah. In the name of Allah, the most merciful, the one who gives power to whom he wishes, when he pleases, the most high Allah!

“I am happy to announce to my family and friends and the rest of the people of Kano State, the decision to run for governor of Kano State under the flag of PRP Nasara.

“By the grace of God, I will be holding a meeting next Friday, 6th May 2023, where I will give details of my reasons. May God choose the best for Kano, this is our prayer, not only us. Praise be to God.”

Yakasai who was sacked in February 2021 had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in March 2022.

He accused the APC government of failing to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in the wake of kidnappings and gunmen attacks across the country.

He said PRP is a party built on strong ideology of emancipating the common man from the shackles of poverty.