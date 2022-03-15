The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Yobe State, yesterday said those scheming to remove Governor Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the caretaker committee of the party are seeking to destroy the party.

They added Buni has sacrificed enormously for both the party and in upholding the legacies of the current administration.

The stakeholders, who opposed plots by some APC stalwarts to discredit the governor before Nigerians and President Muhammdu Buhari, said Buni was able to stabilise APC until recently when the power play for 2023 pitched him against the interests of some self serving APC leaders.

Speaking on behalf of the Yobe State APC stakeholders, APC chieftain Alh. Abdullahi Balarabe, said Buni has fortified the APC and made it highly impregnable ahead the 2023 elections.

“Take a look at what the APC was before he took over the party. He stabilized the party, reconciled party chieftains across the country, saw powerful politicians decamp to the APC, ensured equity and fairness in his dealings and mobilised human and material resources in ensuring that APC remained unattainable.

“Given the true scenarios playing out, it is now obvious that he followed due process in handing over party affairs before traveling for his medical check up, just as his respect and loyalty for President Muhammadu Buhari has never been a thing of doubt given the revered respect and esteem with which he holds the president. It is unfortunate that for the politics of 2023, some party chieftains careless about the fortunes of the party but rather would leave no stone unturned to see to the governor’s exit, forgetting that Gov. Buni is not jobless more so that power comes from God,” Balarabe stated.

The Yobe stakeholders called on President Buhari not to harken to the voice of those bent on destroying the APC and his legacies but rather fashion out a peaceful and harmonious relationship that will see to the conduct of APC’s convention as well as fortified positioning of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections and beyond.

“Since his chairmanship of the APC in Yobe State and eventual rise to the party’s National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni has been exemplary in his conduct and devotion to the APC. It was his leadership traits and party loyalty that endeared him to the President. It is our solemn belief as Yobe APC stakeholders that all hands must be put on deck to ensure victory for the APC in 2023 and beyond.

“To achieve this feat will require total support of Mai Mala Buni and for selfish interest cum power grabbing antics of a few desperate politicians to be abandoned in the present party squabble so the APC will be the ultimate winner at the long run, “ Balarabe declared.

He called on all Yobe APC stalwarts to remain resolute in the support of the governor and President Buhari, saying they were optimistic that it was only a matter of time before issues would be amicably resolved.