Driven by a vision to support education for the less privileged in Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, Sponsor a Child Through School Foundation (SACTS) Lagos has donated learning materials to LEA Primary school in Kado Estate, Abuja.

The donated items included school uniforms, bags, shoes, books, white boards and also payment of PTA levies for 40 indigent pupils.

Presenting the items last week Tuesday, 21st September 2021 to the pupils at the school premises in Abuja, coordinator of SACTS in Abuja, Lateef-Deinde Omolara, said the gesture was part of their desire to extend a helping hand to the most vulnerable members of the society adding that plans are underway to expand similar gesture to other schools within and outside the FCT.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, Chief Operating Officer of SACTS, Nike Richie Ogbodu, stated that the gesture would go a long way to assist the pupils in achieving effective learning process.

She said the choice of the school was informed by a need assessment made by Lateef-Deinde who identified these children as deserving of an intervention.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, head teacher, Maimunat Sani, expressed gratitude adding that the items would facilitate the learning process of her pupils as she urged other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.