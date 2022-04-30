Lack of exposure to principles that broaden the economy and provide opportunities to citizens is one of the weaknesses of many politicians, which often weaken their capacity to boost internally generated revenue and create job opportunities through value chains.

These could as well be part of the reasons why addressing many societal ills has continued to be a mirage more so that good governance has continued to remain elusive.

Fundamentally, to say we are a people desirous of good governance is an understatement. It is a given that service to humanity is the true principle behind good governance and not naked thirst for power. Such service should not be driven by personal gains but the need to entrench transparency through selflessness.

Perhaps this is where the aspiration of Sadiq Wali, an international businessman with vast experience of the economy, who is seeking to govern Kano, can be situated. Here is one man that is poised to ensure transparency and accountability in running the business of government.

For Sadiq Waki, a man with a mix of experience in the business world and the public sector through his short stint in government, more should be expected. His vast understanding of public service will help him restore public trust in government by making it serve the people not the other way around.

Nigeria has for long blamed the slow pace of developmental progress on corruption but Wali’s business acumen will help him to seriously, and creditably fight graft and other ills that have continued to impede progress.

If given the chance, with his political prowess and administrative antecedents, Wali will put in place a government that will consist of the best-qualified people, from all segments of the society with different political viewpoints.

With a rise in the poverty index, many youth have taken to the streets engaging in all sorts of crimes including theft and drug abuse hence the streets are no longer safe as one may presume.

To address this, Mr Wali planned an education and vocational training policy for the youths with financial assistance. He pledged to create a social security system in the state, which is battered by the number of children that roam the streets and are exposed to many negative influences.

If elected governor, Sadiq Wali will provide a safety net for women, children and other vulnerable groups through special food, education and medical assistance programs. He has pledged that by the end of his first term, no child will go to bed hungry in Kano state.

The aged will not be left behind. There will be a social security and medical program for elderly people above 65 years. This will include free medical services in all public hospitals. In addition, there will be monthly financial assistance for those who actually need it.

What of traditional rulers who, as custodians of the people’s culture, have no defined constitutional roles, yet play the most important roles in managing the social and cultural life of the people? Wali vowed that if elected, he will restore the dignity of traditional and religious institutions in the state.

It is clear that Wali whose desire to govern Kano has continued to receive support from different spectrum of the society, is determined to provide the needed fresh air for the state and its people.

–Garba writes from Kano