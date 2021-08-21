The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has been commended for effective leadership in the efforts of the federal government to manage the massive humanitarian challenges faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), refugees and vulnerable Nigerians.

The commendation was given by the federal commissioner National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, as Hajiya Sadiya Farouq clocked two years as pioneer minister of the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

In a statement by the special adviser (media), Sadiq Abdullateef, Hajiya Sulaiman Ibrahim said: “It has been exactly two years since President Muhammadu Buhari created the ministry to develop humanitarian policies, provide effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response and manage the formulation and implementation of fair focused social inclusion and protection programs in the country.

“The ministry under the humane and passionate leadership of Sadiya Umar Farouq has greatly helped in managing the challenges arising from the sprawling number of persons displaced by insurgency, communal clashes, banditry, and natural disasters.

“Through the support of the ministry and the minister, the NCFRMI in particular, has been able to scale up its interventions in the areas of welfare, healthcare and skills acquisition as well the learning centres in IDP camps which are to be launched soon”.

She commended President Buhari for his foresightedness in establishing the ministry, noting that besides enhancing the welfare of refugees and IDPs, it had also helped in refocusing and streamlining the social intervention efforts of the present administration to impact the lives of vulnerable Nigerians more effectively.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reiterated that the commission remained committed and was also undergoing some reengineering under her leadership and through the support of the minister of humanitarian affairs to better deliver on its mandate.