One of my daily rou­tines to keep fit is a 45 to one hour walk­ing and jog­ging ex­er­cise. Ev­ery­time I em­bark on this daily ex­er­cise, I stum­ble on some odd­i­ties by fel­low jog­gers who by their mien are lit­er­ate but ig­no­rant of the risk pedes­tri­ans face. I know I did a piece on pedes­trian safety some­time ago, but I am prompted to do another one for sev­eral rea­sons. The first is that there is the need to prop­erly ed­u­cate mem­bers of the pub­lic on the dos and don’ts of jog­ging and other gen­eral safety in­for­ma­tion for pedes­tri­ans’ safety. The sec­ond is that in­creas­ing pedes­trian safety will re­duce road traf­fic fa­tal­i­ties and thus help us in achiev­ing our 2022 strate­gic goals of re­duc­ing road traf­fic crashes and fa­tal­i­ties. The last is that it is my way of hon­or­ing one of our most cel­e­brated writ­ers and men­tors who lost his life last year while jog­ging.

I must con­fess that although he died some years ago, I am yet to come to terms with his death and thus still struggle to muster the courage to do a piece that will re­quire mak­ing ref­er­ence to him due to the cir­cum­stance of his death. Late Dimgba Igwe as tes­ti­fied by many was in­deed God’s gift to jour­nal­ism and Nige­ria. Although I never worked un­der him, I spent my days in de­funct Con­cord Press ad­mir­ing the bond be­tween him and his brother from another mother, Mike Awoy­infa, in ad­di­tion to my ad­dic­tion to their writ­ings. This piece is not a dirge on him as I am not sure I am com­pe­tent to craft one, hav­ing read well com­posed write­ups on him by some of the best hands in the pen business. I just be­lieve that although he is gone, there is the need to re­hash the cir­cum­stance of his death and pro­vide guide to those liv­ing to avert such sim­i­lar tragedy.

Ac­cord­ing to me­dia re­ports, late veteran jour­nal­ist and Vice Chair­man of The Sun News­pa­pers, Dimgba Igwe was killed by a hit and run driver on Satur­day, Septem­ber 6, 2014. The re­port states that it was a Toy­ota Camry that hit him while jog­ging. Shortly after the in­ci­dent the re­port states fur­ther, he was taken to a hos­pi­tal in Okota, where he was first treated be­fore the har­row­ing jour­ney that even­tu­ally ended in his tragic death be­gan.

A wit­ness re­port cap­tures the in­ci­dent thus; “The ghastly ac­ci­dent hap­pened be­tween 5.45 and 6.00 a.m. The car that knocked him down came from the di­rec­tion of Okota round­about. We were on the left side of the road, close to the me­dian when I just heard kpum, kpum, just two sounds.

“The car knocked him so hard that he fell on the other side of the road, although I wouldn’t know whether he was try­ing to jump to safety be­fore it hap­pened or it is the car that knocked him down. The hit was so hard that the hub­cap of one of the front wheels of the car came off and fell on the road. From the first hos­pi­tal at Okota, he was moved to Isolo Gen­eral Hos­pi­tal (IGH) where after pre­sent­ing a re­fer­ral note, they were again re­ferred to the La­gos State Univer­sity Teach­ing Hos­pi­tal (LASUTH).

“On get­ting to LASUTH, he was se­ri­ously bleed­ing and we were all plead­ing that some­thing ur­gent be done to help him. They wheeled him in and wrote out drugs to buy. The wife ran to the pharmacy but couldn’t get one. So, she sent her driver to go look for it. Another nurse came out that we should buy two pillows, the driver went to get the pillows too. Then they said they needed blood. We went to buy from their blood bank and they gave us a bill of N9,000. With the re­ceipt the guy we met there gave us, we went and paid and came back. On get­ting back, the med­i­cal per­son­nel we met just told us to wait, and we waited for 10 min­utes. “After at­tend­ing to him, one of the doc­tors came out and started ask­ing ques­tions, “When did this hap­pen? What time? When did you get to the first hos­pi­tal?”

The rest is his­tory as our beloved boss fi­nally bade us farewell. He died not be­cause he was in­volved in a pedes­trian-ve­hi­cle crash but be­cause of the ab­sence of avail­able med­i­cal fa­cil­i­ties and at­ti­tude re­quired in an emer­gency case, a case sim­i­lar to what caused the death of DAGRIN, some years ago.

Pedes­trian in­juries and fa­tal­i­ties are ma­jor global prob­lems re­lated to travel and road safety. Here in Nige­ria, it is a ma­jor road safety is­sue es­pe­cially with the ab­sence of ap­pro­pri­ate in­fras­truc­tures such as walk­ways and pedes­trian bridges ex­cept in few ci­ties, in­clud­ing Abuja, where through the part­ner­ship with the World Bank, pedes­trian bridges have been pro­vided, though there is still the ap­a­thy by pedes­tri­ans to uti­lize them, thus caus­ing un­nec­es­sary crashes and deaths.

Even de­vel­oped so­ci­eties have their fair share of this chal­lenge. For ex­am­ple, in the United States, pedes­trian-ve­hi­cle crashes are a ma­jor prob­lem. In 2003, the Na­tional High­way Traf­fic Safety Ad­min­is­tra­tion re­ported that ap­prox­i­mately 4,700 pedes­tri­ans were killed and another 70,000 in­jured due to pedes­trian-ve­hi­cle crashes. The times and days pedes­tri­ans are most at risk of in­jury dif­fer from those when they are most at risk of death. Pedes­trian ve­hi­cle crashes knows no bounds as they oc­cur both in ur­ban and ru­ral ar­eas and in both places where there are no traf­fic con­trols and where they ex­ist. They af­fect both adults and chil­dren.

No sin­gle fac­tor is com­pletely re­spon­si­ble for the prob­lem of pedes­trian-ve­hi­cle crashes re­sult­ing in in­juries and fa­tal­i­ties. A com­bi­na­tion of un­safe pedes­trian be­hav­ior, ve­hi­cle and driver fac­tors, prob­lem­atic phys­i­cal en­vi­ron­ments, and other spe­cial con­di­tions all con­trib­ute to them. Pedes­trian-ve­hi­cle crashes oc­cur when phys­i­cal en­vi­ron­ments al­low pedes­tri­ans to come into con­tact with mov­ing ve­hi­cles.

