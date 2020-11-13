By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) male team, Safety Shooters are champion of the 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

Safety Shooters defeated Plateau Vipers 30-23 to ensure they maintain their lead on the Men Category standings with 30 points above Kano Pillars who despite defeating De Defenders 22-14, have 26 points on matchday-13 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seasiders Boys of Lagos are in third with 26 points but lesser goal difference than Kano Pillars after they comfortably defeated COAS Shooters 42-31 in what was an intense match.

Borno Spiders are all but relegated from the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 after they lost to Confluence Stars 34-21 while Rima Strikers continue to pile pressure in their quest to get into the top three as they defeat Delta Force 31-24. This result effectively relegated Delta Force from the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

Niger United will remain in the league on 9th position after they defeated Kada Stars 28-22

In the women category, Edo Dynamos are now topping the women category league standing despite losing to the enterprising Adorable Angels 43-34.

The result ensured that Safety Babes will not retain their title as they are now second.

In other results Imo Grasshoppers defeated Desert Queens 23-17 while Seasiders Babes will remain in the league despite losing to Kada Queens 29-28

Matchday 13 Results

MALE

Plateau Vipers — Safety Shooters 23–30.

D:Defenders — Kano Pillars 14–22.

Delta Force — Rima Strikers 24–31.

Niger United — Kada Stars 28–22.

Borno Spiders — Confluence Stars 21–34.

COAS Shooters — Lagos Seasiders 31–42.

FEMALE

Imo Grasshoppers — Desert Queens 23–17.

Edo Dynamos — Adorable Angels 34–43.

Kada Queens — Seasider Babes 29–28.