ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Organisers of the 2021 Sahel Military Games slated for 23rd to 30th October 23 have received a whopping fifty million naira (N50m) boost.

The financial support was received in Lagos when organisers of the games paid a courtesy visit to the founder and CEO of Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

Dr. Odii described sports as a key factor that unites the world and vowed to do everything humanly possible make the Sahel Games a total success.

“I’m happy this was brought to my table. I’ve always loved to sponsor sporting activities and I will be supporting this with fifty million naira. Aside that, I won’t relent until I lift the game to an enviable height.

“Sports remain the key factor that unites the world and I give kudos to the organizers for tabling such an idea. As an entrepreneur, I’ve always loved to witness peace and love and the only way to achieve this is to venture into sport which will keep body and soul busy. I believe if there is peace in the land, more entrepreneurs and business moguls will love to invest more. This is just a tip of iceberg just watch out for more,” he said

Reacting, Lagos State team leader of Military Sport in Africa (OSMA), Commodore Mohammed Wabi, expressed appreciation and satisfaction for Odii’s kind support for the organisers of the games.

” I’m very happy leading my team here. Getting such a financial boost in a period like this is not an easy task. The significance of the game is to bring peace and unity among the military in the Sahel region.

We believe once peace and unity is established with sports ideas, it will be difficult for external forces and enemies to come closer. This is the first time it will be hosted by Nigeria and we can’t wait to prove ourselves as giants of Africa,” he stated.

The Military Games aimed at restoring a lasting peace in the Sahel region will be hosted in Nigeria with eight African countries, including hosts Nigeria, competing for medals in four sporting events.