Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, is demanding assurances about transfer plans before signing his new contract.

The 29-year-old has been locked in talks with the Reds over extending his stay at the club beyond 2023 – when his current contract expires – since the beginning of the season.

Sky Deutschland says a new forward has been part of Salah’s demands during talks over a new contract at Anfield, with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and Porto winger Luis Diaz having been linked.

It follows reports Salah is thought to be happy and settled at Liverpool, but wants to see the club demonstrate ambition to keep winning trophies by refreshing their squad with major new signings.

The 29-year-old said in October: “If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can’t say much about that – it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants, not on me.

“At the moment I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. It’s hard, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool but let’s see what will happen in the future.”..

