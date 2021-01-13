Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has donated oxygen and an ambulance to his home village in Egypt to help locals treat people suffering with COVID-19 as the country battles a second wave of infections.

The 28-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus last November.

“We have 14 oxygen cylinders inside the Mohamed Salah Charity Foundation. These help people in the village of Nagrig [Salah’s hometown], as well as those from surrounding villages,” Hassan Bakr, the head of the charity, said.

Bakr delivers oxygen cylinders directly to patients’ homes.

“We also have an ambulance unit built by Mohamed Salah, which has been operating since July 2020… this also helped us during the coronavirus, when transporting patients to the isolation hospitals,” he added.

Salah maintains deep connections with the village where he grew up, some 130 kilometres north of Cairo, and donates around £47,000 each year to the Mohamed Salah Charity Foundation.

Egypt’s government has confirmed 150,753 infections and 8,249 deaths since the start of the pandemic more than 10 months ago.

However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher because of the relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.