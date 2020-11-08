An early penalty from Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead but a moment of individual skill from Gabriel Jesus brought City back into the game.

However, the home side will be left to rue missed chances after Kevin De Bruyne failed to convert a penalty in the first-half.

A moment of poor decision-making from Kyle Walker saw Liverpool awarded the early penalty the 40th one to be awarded in the Premier League this season on 11 minutes after he stuck a leg across Sadio Mane who fell to the ground.

Salah stepped up to take the spot kick and while he failed to send Ederson the wrong way, he did guide the penalty into the far left corner and out of the City keeper’s reach.

Raheem Sterling had a chance to draw the side’s level on 25 minutes when he forced a good save from Alisson with a right-footed shot.

Jesus gave City a deserved equaliser on 31 minutes. He received the ball with his back to the goal and turned around Joel Matip before hitting the ball past Alisson.

Referee Craig Pawson awarded a second penalty on 40 minutes when VAR replays showed that a De Bruyne cross had hit the outstretched arm of Joe Gomez.

Despite sending Alisson the wrong way, however, De Bruyne dragged the penalty wide of the goal and the game remained level going into the break.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued with the restart and in-form Diogo Jota forced Ederson into a save on 50 minutes after the keeper initially failed to clear Salah’s shot.

It was Liverpool’s turn to call for a handball on the hour mark when Jota’s shot appeared to hit the arm of Joao Cancelo. However, his arm was judged to have been closer to his body than that of Gomez’s in the first-half and no penalty was awarded.

In a worry for England ahead of the international break, Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off moments later after he pulled up with a calf problem while chasing Sterling.

The game slowed as the rain continued to fall in Manchester and neither side managed to find a winner.

