Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named men’s footballer of the year and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr women’s footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA).

Egypt striker Salah has scored 30 goals for quadruple-chasing Liverpool this season, including 22 in the Premier League.

Australia international Kerr has scored 18 Women’s Super League goals for league leaders Chelsea.

Salah previously won the award in 2018.

The 29-year-old was part of the Liverpool side that beat Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup in February.