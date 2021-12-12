Liverpool ensured there was no happy return to Anfield for Steven Gerrard as Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Gerrard said he would gladly sacrifice some of his legendary status among the Liverpool support for a result on his first trip to Anfield as part of the visiting team.

However, Villa barely laid a glove on the Jurgen Klopp’s men, who should have been far more convincing winners as they moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola saluted Raheem Sterling’s “massive contribution” to Manchester City after the forward scored his 100th Premier League goal to give the leaders a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City’s sixth successive league victory.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got their Premier League title challenge back on track with a dramatic 3-2 home win over Leeds United on Saturday, settled by an injury-time penalty converted by Jorginho who had earlier scored another spot kick.

The win left Chelsea in third place with 36 points, two off leaders Manchester City, who edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0,

Elsewhere, Arsenal weathered storms on and off the pitch before coasting to a 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday as boss Mikel Arteta dropped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the match-day squad for disciplinary reasons.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel ensured the Gunners returned to winning ways.