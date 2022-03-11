Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has said that all salary problems in the state would soon be addressed.

In a press release issued by the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari and made available to journalists yesterday in Bauchi, the party said it is concerned about claims that some civil servants and pensioners were not getting their monthly salaries despite various committees setup by Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to end the problem.

Zainabari warned politicians and opposition parties not to politicize the issue in the best interest of the common man. “Any worker who has genuine issue that he didn’t receive his salary, he should come forward with his documents to the PDP officials nearest to him they will lead him to collect his salary,” he said.

He said the issue is an inherited problem from the previous administration and the present administration demonstrated genuine commitment in solving the problem once and for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zainabari said as the government is fighting the injustice in the payment of salaries, some unpatriotic workers and politicians are still doing everything possible to sabotage government efforts.

He also said the issue gives Governor Bala Mohammed sleepless nights whenever one worker didn’t receive his salary.

He said the aim of the exercise is to ensure that no civil servant goes home at the end of the month without his or her legitimate salary, adding that the same goes to the pensioners.

However, Zainabari’s claims received criticisms from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state which urged the state government to hasten and pay workers their outstanding salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT