By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of federal government forfeited assets has assured that it would ensure that the federal government gets value for all the forfeited assets soon to be disposed.

The chairman of the committee, Dayo Apata, who is also the solicitor-general of the federation and permanent secretary, ministry of justice, gave the assurance on Tuesday when he led members of the committee, comprising representatives of select agencies on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to him, the committee which was inaugurated on November 9, 2020 by the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, is “Introducing uniform process of assets disposal, and avoiding wastages, so that the federal government can have full benefit of what has been forfeited”.

He pointed out that the committee will create a central database of assets that had been forfeited to the federal government.

Apata also commended the unprecedented synergy among the relevant agencies represented on the committee. “For the first time in Nigeria, all agencies are sitting together and discussing on the same table on issues related to assets management and disposal”, he said

He disclosed that the committee, in furtherance of its assignment has already advertised for Valuers and soon, it will be inviting auctioneers.

While welcoming the visitors to the commission, the acting chairman of EFCC, Mohammed Umar Abba reiterated the resolve of the EFCC to assist the committee in the execution of its mandate.

He promised to facilitate the request of the committee to visit the zones where the commission maintain offices for onsite inspection of forfeited assets, noting that the commission extended similar courtesy to the Justice Ayo Salami Panel.