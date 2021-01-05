Rangers International FC of Enugu coach, Salisu Yusuf, has assured the club’s teeming supporters of his boys’ determination to clinch the ongoing 2020/2021 NPFL season title, saying the team is improving by each game played.

Coach Salisu gave this assurance after watching his wards overcome hard fighting, Akwa United 1-0 in a match day 2 fixture on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The vastly experienced gaffer stated that there was no reason to be apprehensive about the number of goals returned by the team in the games played thus far stressing that, “We are not struggling to score goals. We have played two games, scored one goal but it’s not yet time to know whether the team cannot score. What we’re doing is that the team is developing per game in all departments.”

He described the match against Coach Kennedy Boboye-led Akwa United as tough. “It was a tough game. They are a good team too. They possess the ball, move forward but it’s about taking your chances. In the second half, we played better and created more chances. Thank God we won the game. The introduction of Madaki for injured Olawoyin added aggression in the attack for us just as that of Abia and Ajayi, and at the end of the day, it paid off.”

Recall that Coach Salisu made a little change to the personnel that fell to Rivers United on match day one, handing starts to two new boys, Ernest Governor and Christian Nnaji while Ifeanyi Nweke and Ibrahim Olawoyin got listed to start after a bench appearance in Port-Harcourt.