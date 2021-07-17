The Department Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured that petroleum products will be available during the Sallah holidays.

Mr Paul Osu, head, public affairs, DPR, gave the assurance in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

The federal government declared Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 21 as public holidays to mark the celebration.

Osu said that there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity under any guise.

He promised that DPR would intensify monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices changed little yesterday, probably heading for their biggest weekly drop since March after supply concerns spooked investors, with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic.

Brent crude for September was down 2 cents at $73.45 a barrel and is heading for a 3 per cent fall this week after two days of heavy declines.

US crude for August fell 1 cent to $71.64 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about 4 per cent this week.

Discussions on supply policy within the OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group called OPEC +, ended without agreement this month after the United Arab Emirates, UAE, objected to extending the output policy beyond April 2022.

DPR advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any of its offices nationwide.

