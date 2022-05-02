The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Monday, led the Eid prayer at Murtala Square prayer ground in Kaduna, the state capital.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i; Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Uba Sani; the immediate-past Commissioner of Finance, Muhammad Sani Dattijo, among numerous other Muslim faithful, were present.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufa’i has advised Muslim faithful to extend the spirit of Ramadan into everyday life, practicing faith and worship in the most noble tradition, and treating fellow humans with charity and generosity of spirit.

The governor, who made this known while felicitating with Muslims of Kaduna State on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, congratulated them on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to accept their acts of worship, abstinence and charity that characterided the fasting period.

In a statement issued by the special adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufa’i also urged citizens to keep hope alive amidst the current challenges.

The statement said: “governor appealed to all residents of Kaduna state to continue to do their utmost for peace and harmony in all our communities.’’

El-Rufai further assured residents of the state government’s unwavering commitment and determination to rally every resource to address the security challenges and make the communities safer for life, liberty and livelihoods.

“Allah to bless the people of Kaduna state and their endeavours and to bring peace, prosperity and progress to Nigeria,’’ the statement added.