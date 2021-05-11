BY IGHO OYOYO

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has banned Eid gathering at the National Eid prayer ground along the Airport Road in Abuja.

The decision, which was taken in a bid to curb the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 disease, was conveyed in a statement by the Minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, on Tuesday.

Ogunleye said the decision was reached at a meeting of the FCT Administration and a delegation from the FCT League of Imams Initiative,

The statement reads: “All worshippers are enjoined to hold eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighborhood Juma’at mosques. Indoor worship are to be limited to less than 50% of installed capacity.

“Religious authorities are advised to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship. All non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are to be observed

“All other eid celebrations and activities should be confined to homes as all public parks, recreation and entertainment centres are to be closed.

“Consequently, based on presentations made by officials of the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA and the Implementation Guidelines for Phased Restriction of Movement issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday. 10th May 2021, we came up with the guidelines.”