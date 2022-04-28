Ahead of Eid-el- Fitr celebration this weekend, prices of foodstuff, especially grains have gone up astronomically in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Eid-el- Fitr marking the end of Muslims fast will hold on Sunday or Monday, depending on the sighting of the moon by the appropriate authorities.

The fasting Muslims are mandatorily expected to pay zakatul fitr in the last few days of fasting, using grains or any other stable raw food materials in their localities.

LEADERSHIP gathered that it was because of the above that the marketers in Ilorin have hiked the prices of foodstuff.

A market survey by our reporter showed that the prices of beans, tomatoes and yam have been hiked in all the major markets in Ilorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trader at Mandate market, Adewole, Ilorin,Mrs Agboluaje Grace confirmed the hike in the prices of food items .

She, however, attributed the hike in the prices of food items and other commodities to the high cost of transportation and problem of insecurity in some parts of the country.

She lamented that: ” Both the traders and customers are unhappy about the soaring prices of foodstuffs. You come to the market, just like the way you saw me pricing things, you no longer get them the same way we used to buy again. Even the marketers also keep complaining that they buy the foodstuff at high cost.

A civil servant, Abass Taofik lamented that workers can no longer save anything from their salaries as they spend almost all their earnings on food.”

A teacher of Islamic Studies at the Al- Hikmah university, Ilorin, Prof Abdullateef Oladimeji said that banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the country are responsible for food insecurity in the country.